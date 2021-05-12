Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 35,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,783.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 225.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

