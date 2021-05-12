Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 325,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 1.23% of Biodesix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Biodesix alerts:

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.93.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $27.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.