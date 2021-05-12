Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 15,661 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after buying an additional 214,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,757,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,404,000 after buying an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $141.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

