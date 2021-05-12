Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Gartner by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Gartner by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gartner by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Gartner by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT stock opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.49. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.57 and a 52 week high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,021 shares of company stock valued at $22,654,712. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.