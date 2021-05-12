Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $237.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.94. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

