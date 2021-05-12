Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,426 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

MCO stock opened at $328.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.13 and a 52 week high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

