Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 100,000 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Grifols were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 242.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 94.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 34.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 35.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter valued at $421,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRFS opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $20.98.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

