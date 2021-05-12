Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,825 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

