Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 20,000 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

SNN stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

