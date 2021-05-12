Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,740 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $62.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.