Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 33,225 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,225 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ABB were worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after acquiring an additional 721,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 211,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $4,418,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 10,502.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 110,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 109,857 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $2,798,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

