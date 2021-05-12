Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 5,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.