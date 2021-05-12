Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 172,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.60% of DermTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,511. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $961.70 million, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

