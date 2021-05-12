Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.53

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.53 and traded as high as $17.30. Koss shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 340,389 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,780,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,163,808.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $828,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,747,119.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,672 shares of company stock worth $3,272,601 over the last three months. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

