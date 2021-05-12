Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Noble Financial

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KTOS. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. 14,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,427. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 630.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,232 shares of company stock worth $1,951,257. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

