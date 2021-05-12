Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRYS. Jonestrading began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.25.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

