KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Up to $13.42

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $13.85. KT shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 15,025 shares.

KT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.84.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

