KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Up to $13.42

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $13.85. KT shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 15,025 shares.
KT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.84.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KT (NYSE:KT)
KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.
