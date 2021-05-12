KuCoin Shares Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00086293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.07 or 0.01160853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00067435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00113818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,149.23 or 0.10164538 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

