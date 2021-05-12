Kusama (KSM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $944.77 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and approximately $944.77 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $494.03 or 0.00994185 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.97 or 0.00605680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00236183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $626.39 or 0.01260556 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00034860 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

