Kyle R. Mitchin Sells 8,660 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.24. 104,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.00. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

