L Brands (LB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

L Brands (NYSE:LB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect L Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LB opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $71.35.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.32.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

