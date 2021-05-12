L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. TrimTabs Asset Management bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth about $2,197,000. Janus Capital Management increased its stake in L Brands by 14.6% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 3,478,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,480,000 after acquiring an additional 443,083 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets increased its stake in L Brands by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 48,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Company increased its stake in L Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 239,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in L Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

