L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of L Brands stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.80. 4,952,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,343. L Brands has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $71.35. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last ninety days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.