L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to post $4.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.63 billion and the highest is $4.70 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $18.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $18.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.97 billion to $20.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX opened at $213.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $221.49. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

