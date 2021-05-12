L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Posted by on May 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to post $4.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.63 billion and the highest is $4.70 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $18.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $18.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.97 billion to $20.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX opened at $213.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $221.49. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.