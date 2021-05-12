L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX opened at $213.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.