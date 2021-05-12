L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

NYSE LHX traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $211.06. 874,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

