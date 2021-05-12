Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE: LIF) recently:

5/10/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$45.00 to C$47.50.

5/7/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$37.00.

4/21/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$45.00.

4/6/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$38.00.

3/22/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 157,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,803. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.81. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.98.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.6100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.96%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

