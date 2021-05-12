Lambda Market Capitalization Achieves $94.08 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $94.08 million and $17.41 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00087194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.08 or 0.01150745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00069135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00115442 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00061909 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,059,151 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

