Lamden (TAU) Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $117,218.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00021730 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000910 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

