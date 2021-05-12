Lamprell (LON:LAM) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Lamprell (LON:LAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.46% from the stock’s current price.

LON LAM opened at GBX 62.30 ($0.81) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £212.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. Lamprell has a twelve month low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.46 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.72.

About Lamprell

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

