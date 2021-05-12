Lamprell (LON:LAM) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Lamprell (LON:LAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.46% from the stock’s current price.
LON LAM opened at GBX 62.30 ($0.81) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £212.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. Lamprell has a twelve month low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.46 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.72.
