Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 899.33 ($11.75).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 704.50 ($9.20) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 591.50 ($7.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 667.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 686.46.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

