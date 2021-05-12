LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Barclays

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €49.00 ($57.65) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LXS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.13 ($78.98).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LXS stock opened at €63.42 ($74.61) on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.