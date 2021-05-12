LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €61.00 ($71.76) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LXS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.13 ($78.98).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €63.42 ($74.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €62.77 and a 200 day moving average of €60.33. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

