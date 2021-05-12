LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.13 ($78.98).

LXS opened at €63.42 ($74.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €62.77 and a 200-day moving average of €60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

