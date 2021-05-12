LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €80.00 by Warburg Research

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.13 ($78.98).

LXS opened at €63.42 ($74.61) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

