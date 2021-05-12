Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $182.02

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$182.02 and traded as high as C$186.98. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$185.00, with a volume of 9,725 shares.
LAS.A has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries to C$202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$186.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$182.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$172.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile (TSE:LAS.A)
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.