LATOKEN (LA) Price Reaches $0.23

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One LATOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $85.77 million and $77,866.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00084035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00018967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $550.33 or 0.01047092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00072148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00111528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.39 or 0.10168618 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LA is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.