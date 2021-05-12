Laurentian Lowers 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$4.50

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s current price.

VNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.36.

TSE:VNP traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.91. 740,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,855. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.51. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.46 and a one year high of C$5.01. The company has a market cap of C$237.60 million and a PE ratio of 90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

