Lead Wallet (LEAD) Achieves Market Cap of $5.31 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $480,042.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.36 or 0.00555449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00071252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00250148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.52 or 0.01182397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00033995 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

