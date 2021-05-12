Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Director Sells $507,114.00 in Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LEA traded down $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $87.76 and a twelve month high of $196.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lear by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after buying an additional 67,527 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at $523,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Lear by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lear by 18.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.77.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

