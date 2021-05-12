Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of LON:LTG opened at GBX 160.40 ($2.10) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of GBX 112.10 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £154,000 ($201,201.99).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

