Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Sells $859,777.05 in Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

