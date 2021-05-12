Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,015,000 after buying an additional 42,224 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,186,000 after purchasing an additional 270,111 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 398,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

