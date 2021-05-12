Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.47. The company had a trading volume of 941,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,921. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. Leidos has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,242,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

