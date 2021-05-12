LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Allan R. Landon Acquires 2,500 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at $68,752.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after purchasing an additional 301,833 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LendingClub by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LendingClub by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,107,000 after buying an additional 748,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

