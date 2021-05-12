Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €6.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been given a €6.00 ($7.06) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 48.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.73 ($7.92).

Shares of LEO stock opened at €11.65 ($13.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.94. Leoni has a 12 month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of €15.03 ($17.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €11.22 and its 200 day moving average is €9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

