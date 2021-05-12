Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LGD traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 159,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,651. Liberty Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$381.64 million and a P/E ratio of 39.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Gold will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 450,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$697,672.05. Also, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.78, for a total transaction of C$89,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,196,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,249,453.16. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,365 shares of company stock worth $409,955.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

