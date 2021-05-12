Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

SMP opened at GBX 535 ($6.99) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76. St. Modwen Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 549 ($7.17). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 426.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 392.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41.

In other news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi bought 13,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

