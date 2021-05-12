LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.36

LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.36 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01). LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01), with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64.

About LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID)

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides LiDCOunity, a hemodynamic monitor to support clinical decision making; LiDCOrapid, a monitor that analyses the blood pressure waveform to provide information in surgical and critically ill patients to help with fluid and drug management; LiDCOview that offers clinical researchers and users with beat-to-beat hemodynamic data; LiDCOplus, a hemodynamic monitor, which provides assessment of the hemodynamic status of critical care and surgery patients; and accessories, including blood pressure modules.

