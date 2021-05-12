Lido DAO Token (LDO) Market Capitalization Achieves $93.96 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $93.96 million and $5.56 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.83 or 0.00007813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $254.43 or 0.00519184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00209735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.86 or 0.01230167 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

